Bulter, Stephan
1960 - 2019
Stephan "Ice Jr." Butler, age 59. Sunrise June 23, 1960 and Sunset September 19, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BUTLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019