Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Smyrna Baptist Church
1650 Wilson Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Smyrna Baptist Church
1650 Wilson Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephan Bulter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephan Bulter


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephan Bulter Obituary
Bulter, Stephan
1960 - 2019
Stephan "Ice Jr." Butler, age 59. Sunrise June 23, 1960 and Sunset September 19, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BUTLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now