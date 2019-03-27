|
LaZarrus, Stephan
1944 - 2019
Stephan F. LaZarrus, 74, passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was an avid OSU Fan, he loved the beach, especially Panama City Beach. He served his country as a United States Marine Corp Veteran and he served and protected his community
for over thirty years as a police officer most of which was with The Columbus division of Police. Most of all he loved time with his family, his children and his grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Christina LaZarrus, sisters JoAnn LaZarrus, Sharon LaZarrus and Phyliss Trianfo and brother Dick LaZarrus. Survived by wife Kandy LaZarrus; children Kim Austin, Karla (John) McCartney, Stephan (Heather) LaZarrus; grandchildren Austin, Ellie, Reagan, Clayton, Jalynn and Stephan; great grandson Ryan. Sisters Barbara Mascherino and Janet LaZarrus. Many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road Westerville, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where Service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019