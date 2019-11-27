|
Hunter, Stephanie
1966 - 2019
Stephanie Hunter, 53, of Powell, passed away in Powell on May 22, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio to Perry and Carolyn Hunter. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Carolyn Hunter; son, Brandon Toleque; grandson, Michael Toleque; brother, Leroy Wallace; along with several aunts, uncles, two nieces, and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10AM at the ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 7700 Crosswoods Drive, Columbus, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Jermaine D. Covington officiating. Following with a graveside service to be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019