Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Stephanie Kaylor


1971 - 2019
Stephanie Kaylor Obituary
Kaylor, Stephanie
1971 - 2019
Stephanie Kaylor, born on June 4, 1971 and passed on December 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by grandmother Julia E. Kaylor and Uncle Charlie Thomas. Stephanie is survived by her loving grandfather, Jerry Kaylor; mother, Tona Craig; husband, Daniel Caveda; children, Jerad, Steven and Sophia; brother, Mike (Martha); nephews, Mikie and Matthias; granddaughter, Bailey Rose; many cousins and friends and beloved dogs, Rosie and Pumpkin. Stephanie was a loving daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt and cousin. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. The passion in her work was noted by her boss Senator Bob Hackett as well as her coworkers. One of the proudest accomplishments in her 20 plus year career at the State House was being a contributor to Destiny's law. We will miss her honesty, passion, loyalty and humor. She could light up a room with her smile and get the party started with her prolific dance moves. We would also like to thank you Steph for teaching us to laugh in the face of insanity and for teaching us to be the smartest person in the room without showing it. You will be missed and not forgotten. A celebration of her life will be held at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road on Friday, December 13, 5-7pm. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019
