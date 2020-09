LeBreck, Stephanie1955 - 2020Stephanie LeBreck, age 64, of Hilliard, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Stephanie enjoyed spending time with her family and loved doing puzzles and crafts. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Ann LeBreck, sister Lori McClung and granddaughter Addisyn Spurlock. She is survived by her children, Taunya (T.J.) Spurlock, and Chelsea (Trey) Thurman; brothers, Steven (Lynn) LeBreck, and Michael LeBreck; grandchildren, Marissa, David, Harley, Dallas, Austin, and one grand-baby on the way; and one great-grandchild on the way, Adeline. The family will receive friends at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH, 43026, Sunday, September, 13, 2020, from 11AM-1PM with Funeral Services to follow at 1PM. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your condolences with Stephanie's family.