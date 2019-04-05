|
Lowe, Stephanie
1971 - 2019
Stephanie Lowe, 48, of Pickerington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2018. Born on February 5, 1971, Stephanie was a 1989 graduate of Millersport High School. She worked as a Senior Business Systems Analyst for Chase and the last 18 years for Huntington Bank. Stephanie will be remembered as a beautiful, loving, and exceptionally thoughtful woman who always put her family first. She had a smile that could light up a room and she will be dearly missed by those who knew her. Stephanie is survived and lovingly remembered by her mother, Barbara Woodall; son, Alex Young; daughter, Katie Young; brothers, Eric Lowe and Ted (Sherrie) Coon; sister, Samantha (Leo) Genders; niece, Danielle Bower; other mother, Carolyn Lowe; aunt, Ruth Ann Lowe Damron; childhood friends, Joyce Mattis and Drew Turner; family friends, Keoni Yamamoto, Bryce Kean, Diane Davis, Alison Lang, and Adam Lang; boyfriend, John Wayne Case; bff, Andy Young; and many other beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Stephanie was preceded in death by her father Larry Lowe. Friends may visit from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019