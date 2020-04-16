The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Stephanie Shafer


1947 - 2020
Stephanie Shafer Obituary
Shafer, Stephanie
1947 - 2020
Richard Owen Shafer, age 73, died on April 13, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Dick was the son of Owen Shafer and Mary Josephine (Matthews) Shafer of Columbus, who preceded him in death. He was a lifelong resident of Columbus, attending Brookhaven High School and was an alumnus of the Ohio State University. He loved OSU football. His professional career was spent in information technology positions at the Ohio State University, Compuserve, AGS, and the Ohio Department of Human Services, as well as in his own management consulting firm. Dick is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Talley) Shafer and son, Geoffrey Shafer, and other family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Charity Newsies or Linden Lodge #637. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020
