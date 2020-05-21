Stephen A. Bailey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bailey, Stephen A.
Stephen A. Bailey, age 69, transitioned on Saturday,May 16, 2020. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10-11:30a.m. at the Chapel of White's. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved