Bailey, Stephen A.
Stephen A. Bailey, age 69, transitioned on Saturday,May 16, 2020. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10-11:30a.m. at the Chapel of White's. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 25, 2020.