Gockenbach, Stephen A.
1948 - 2020
Stephen A. Gockenbach passed away on May 9, 2020. He was born in Columbus to Donald and Thelma (Albrecht) Gockenbach on May 3, 1948. After graduating from Whitehall City High School, Stephen enlisted in the Army. He served for several years, including almost a year in Korea. Following his faithful service in the Army, he enlisted in the Navy Reserves. After his honorable discharge from the Navy Reserves, Stephen spent his life as a cook, working for multiple groups in the hospitality industry. He was most proud of his time at Mount Carmel East. When not working, "the Gambler" loved playing cards and going to casinos. He also enjoyed music, especially "oldies" and country music, and just sitting on his porch with good company.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; his parents; and his brother, Mike Gockenbach. Stephen is survived by his daughter, Thea (Ian) Castle; his brothers, Randy and Rick Gockenbach; uncles Fred and Wally Albrecht; granddaughter Ashley Thomas; and grandson Ethan Castle; as well as several loved nieces and nephews.
Calling hours and the Graveside Service will be private.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.