Stephen A. Gockenbach
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gockenbach, Stephen A.
1948 - 2020
Stephen A. Gockenbach passed away on May 9, 2020. He was born in Columbus to Donald and Thelma (Albrecht) Gockenbach on May 3, 1948. After graduating from Whitehall City High School, Stephen enlisted in the Army. He served for several years, including almost a year in Korea. Following his faithful service in the Army, he enlisted in the Navy Reserves. After his honorable discharge from the Navy Reserves, Stephen spent his life as a cook, working for multiple groups in the hospitality industry. He was most proud of his time at Mount Carmel East. When not working, "the Gambler" loved playing cards and going to casinos. He also enjoyed music, especially "oldies" and country music, and just sitting on his porch with good company.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; his parents; and his brother, Mike Gockenbach. Stephen is survived by his daughter, Thea (Ian) Castle; his brothers, Randy and Rick Gockenbach; uncles Fred and Wally Albrecht; granddaughter Ashley Thomas; and grandson Ethan Castle; as well as several loved nieces and nephews.
ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. Calling hours and the Graveside Service will be private. Visit www.schoedinger.com to post online condolences or share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Calling hours
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved