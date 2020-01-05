|
Hardesty, Stephen Baden
1944 - 2019
Steve Hardesty, 75, died in Kobacker Hospice, on December 16. He won many battles with Cancer but Cancer won the war. He was a graduate of St. Mary's schools in Whitesville, Kentucky and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Kentucky. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Columbus. He served his country in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970. His first major assignment was at Lockbourne Air Force Base where he met the woman who would become his wife at a weekly USO dance. Steve and Patricia Marzen Hardesty celebrated their Fiftieth Anniversary in August. Steve enjoyed tying flies for fly fishing, was an excellent wood crafter, and was an avid reader.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Andrew and Margaret Greenwell Hardesty, as well as his brother Patrick T. Hardesty and brother-in-law James C. Doig. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by siblings Ann Kathleen "Kay" Doig, Martha Hardesty (Nasser Pooladian), Susan Routt, Richard Hardesty (Nancy), Charles Hardesty (Rita) and sister-in-law Linda Carter. He is also survived by nine Hardesty nieces and nephews and a grand-niece and grand-nephew and in-laws Kathy Czarnecki (Alan), William Marzen, and David (Kendra) Marzen and four Marzen nieces and nephews.
Steve's funeral will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, at Egan-Ryan Northwest. Burial will be private at a later date. Contributions may be made to any Society of St. Vincent DePaul, to a or to Kobacker Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020