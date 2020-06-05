Beickelman, Stephen
1955 - 2020
Stephen Edward Beickelman, age 64, of Adrian, Michigan, passed away at home on March 24. Steve was born on December 22, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio, to John Earl and Elizabeth (Shover) Beickelman. He was a 1973 graduate of the former Brunnerdale Seminary in Canton, Ohio, and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University. He married Lynn Bahnsen in 1979, and they shared their life together for over 40 years, residing in Ohio (Columbus and Maumee) as well as Michigan (Adrian). Steve was employed by Art Iron in Columbus and Toledo, and most recently, worked in Purchasing at Alro Steel in Jackson, Michigan. In Columbus, Steve enjoyed coaching varsity basketball, baseball and track and field at St. James the Less Elementary School. His 1977-78 basketball team won the AAA Diocesan City Championship, posting a 10-0 record. Above all, Steve taught his players to be good and honorable young men. Steve's enthusiasm for politics, world affairs and sports contributed to many a lively discussion. He was an avid fan of the Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Redwings and Cleveland Browns, and he loved golfing with friends and family. Family was everything to Steve. He was also a true and loyal friend to all. We will always remember his sunny, slightly mischievous, signature smile. In addition to Lynn, Steve is survived by sisters, Katherine (Paul) Miller and Theresa (Ella Bandstra), both of Columbus; and brothers, David (Peggy) of Ashville, Frank of Pickerington, and Paul (Ann) of Marion, all in Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will be held for Steve at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road; Columbus, Ohio, on June 19 from 6-8pm with a prayer service at 7:15pm. There will be a live streaming of the prayer service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.schoedinger.com or wWWPursefuneralhome@yahoo.com. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 14, 2020.