Bennett, Stephen

1949 - 2018

Stephen P. Bennett, age 69, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home in Westerville, Ohio. Steve was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on June 27, 1949 to the late Jim and Naomi (Lynch) Bennett. Graduate of Thomas Worthington High School, Class of 1967 and The Ohio State University, School of Natural Resources in 1971. Veteran U.S. Army, 523rd Military Police Company at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland as an MP. Steve began his career with Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources in 1974. He left Ohio for two years to serve as a Superintendent with the West Virginia Dept. of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, and returned to Ohio in 1977 to become an assistant park manager at East Harbor St. Park. After a 1981 stop as the camp manager of the Green Springs 3-C camp, Steve became the park manager at Hocking Hills State Park in 1982 and was there until May 2002. He finished up his career with the Division of Parks and Recreation as the Park Manager at Lake Hope State Park, retiring in December 2002. Steve was a member of Genoa Baptist Church where he faithfully served as an usher. Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Roger Stephens. He married Karen (Schrolucke) on October 11, 1975, and she survives; daughter, Lisa (Dave) Wilcut of Las Vegas, NV; son, Jim (Katie McKinley) Bennett, Bay Village, OH; grandsons, Elijah and Benjamin Wilcut, Graham and Daniel Bennett; sisters, Judy Chester of North Canton, OH and Margie Stephens of Loudon, TN; sister-in-law, Janet (Pat) Hagerty of Bradenton, FL; seven nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Pastor Joe Stoll, officiating. Interment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made in Steve's memory to Genoa Baptist Church Building Fund, 7562 Lewis Center Rd., Westerville, OH 43082.