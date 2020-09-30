Bennett, Stephen
1941 - 2020
Stephen Wendell Bennett, age 79, a longtime resident of the Columbus area, passed away at the Northwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Lowell, MA on September 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Portsmouth, OH on September 5, 1941, he was a son of the late Wendell R. and M. Carol (Bush) Bennett and lived in Columbus for most of his life until moving to Massachusetts in early 2020 to be closer to family. A 1959 graduate of Eastmoor High School in Columbus, Stephen graduated from The Ohio State University in 1964 earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science. Stephen was an enthusiastic supporter of the Democratic Party throughout his life. An avid reader with a roomful of books, Stephen also followed Buckeyes football and basketball as well as pro sports, especially football. A passionate harness racing fan and a regular visitor to the old Scioto Downs racetrack. He would arrive at the track armed with multiple racing forms meticulously detailed with notes and observations projecting the winners of each race though he never wagered on a race. He is survived by a sister, Karen A. (Bennett) Windt of Lowell, MA; and a nephew and his wife, Theodore O. Windt III and Jodi Jaillet of Lowell, MA. He was also the uncle of the late Thaddeus C. Windt of Washington, DC. Funeral Services will be held privately. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com
