|
|
Bias, Stephen
1947 - 2019
Stephen Harrison Bias, 72, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2019. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on May 22, 1947. He was preceded in death by his father H. C. Bias, his mother Mary Turk, his stepfather J. Stanley Turk, his sister Roberta L. Lee, and his half-brother Henry C. Bias. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca of 36 years; his son, Sean (Jaime) Bias; daughters, Heather Bias, Shannon (Matt) Robins; and step-daughter, Heather Simonis; grandchildren include Babs Bias, Alex Bias, Kaleb Bias, Gabriel and Natalie Cox, Isla Robins and Lillian and Chloe Simonis. Steve served in the US Navy from 1968 to 1971 as a Dental Technician and Hygienist. He was active in the dental industry as a district manager for many years where he won multiple national sales awards. He started his own company in the late 1980s where he built turn-key dental offices. Steve was a member of the Capital City Masonic Lodge 656 where he served as Master in the year 2000. He was also a member of the Aladdin Shrine and Scottish Rite. In the last few years Steve volunteered as a greeter at the Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center. Steve loved to spend time with his friends and family and was always the life of the party with his jokes and lighthearted humor. He also loved travel and fine dining with his wife. His favorite destinations were Maui and Captiva Island, FL. Visiting hours will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9-11 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus OH, 43231 followed by a Masonic Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229.To leave condolences for Steve's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019