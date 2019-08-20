|
|
Buchanan, Stephen
1941 - 2019
Stephen M. Buchanan, age 78, of Pickerington, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born June 23, 1941, to the late Mark and Helen Buchanan. Stephen worked as a Columbus Police Officer for over 22 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and water skiing; was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and loved to read. He liked fancy cars and hotrods; and always looked forward to a good meal. Preceded in death by his son Mark Buchanan and brother Roger Buchanan. Stephen is survived by his son, Michael Buchanan; grandsons, Stephen and Mitchell Buchanan. At the family's request, services will be scheduled on a later date. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019