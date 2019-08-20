Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Buchanan


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Buchanan Obituary
Buchanan, Stephen
1941 - 2019
Stephen M. Buchanan, age 78, of Pickerington, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born June 23, 1941, to the late Mark and Helen Buchanan. Stephen worked as a Columbus Police Officer for over 22 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and water skiing; was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and loved to read. He liked fancy cars and hotrods; and always looked forward to a good meal. Preceded in death by his son Mark Buchanan and brother Roger Buchanan. Stephen is survived by his son, Michael Buchanan; grandsons, Stephen and Mitchell Buchanan. At the family's request, services will be scheduled on a later date. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now