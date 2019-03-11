Casale Sr., Stephen

1924 - 2019

Stephen Richard Casale Sr., age 94, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Guido and Sylvia Casale. Steve was a longtime resident of Montvale, New Jersey and a 1942 graduate of Park Ridge High School. A veteran of WW2, Steve served in the United States Army Signal Corps in Camp Crowder, Mo., where he met his loving wife Clara. They were wed in 1946 in Montvale and married for 73 years. He spent most of his career manufacturing women's lingerie, starting a small company which grew to over 100 employees. He was employed as Vice President of Manufacturing for Van Raalte Clothing and traveled worldwide until he ultimately retired in 1995 at the age of 70. Steve was a member of the Montvale Fire Department for nearly 70 years, and in an active capacity for 59 years. Serving as Fire Chief from 1952 to 1959, he was instrumental in the construction of the first permanent fire house as well as the first Chief's car. He was responsible for instituting a Plectron System to alert the department of fires, making Montvale one of the first towns to utilize such a system. Steve was one of the founding members and first President of the TriBoro Mutual Aid, Montvale's Secretary to the New Jersey State Firemen's Association for 50 years, and Montvale Fire Commissioner for 30 years, in which he also established the Montvale Fire Inspection Bureau. In addition to his involvement within the Fire Department, Steve played an active role in the Montvale community, by starting the Montvale Little League with a group of six other men, which has grown into the Montvale Athletic League that has served thousands of Montvale youths over the years. Steve also served as the town Santa Claus for many years. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Clara Casale; his son, Stephen Jr. (Karen) of Berlin, MD; daughter, Dr. Robyn Fillman (Neil) of Dublin, OH; grandchildren, Jeffrey Casale of New York, NY, Christopher Casale (Kara) of Berlin, MD, Jessye Cotter (David) of Morristown, NJ, Christopher Fillman of Dublin, Ohio, and Griffin Fillman of New York, NY; and two great grandchildren, Klaire Casale of Berlin, MD, and Wallace Cotter of Morristown, NJ. A celebration of life will be held at the Montvale Fire Department on March 23 from 2-5 p.m. The family requests that any donations be made in Steve's memory to the Montvale Fire Department Relief Association.