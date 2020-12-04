1/
Stephen Henson
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henson, Stephen
1957 - 2020
On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Stephen Henson, father of three children, passed away at the age of 63. Stephen was born on January 8, 1957 in Norfolk, VA to Paul and Jean Henson. He was in the service in the U.S. Navy from 1975 until he was honourably discharged in 1995, after which he worked in the private sector as a network technician for 24 years until he retired in 2019. He was married to Mary Henson in 1980 and together they raised a daughter, Deja, and their two sons, Graeme and Raymond. He earned his Master of Science from Franklin University in 2002. Stephen enjoyed spending time with the many many cats, dogs, and birds that he cared for throughout his life, in addition to photography, playing video games, reading comics, watching movies, and illicit gardening. He was known for his blunt attitude, sarcastic wit, and his love of animals. Stephen was preceded in death by his father Paul, his mother Jean, and by his sister Jennifer. He is survived by his sister, Alice; his three children, Deja, Graeme, and Raymond; and his eight grandchildren. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Stephen's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved