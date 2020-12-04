Henson, Stephen
1957 - 2020
On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Stephen Henson, father of three children, passed away at the age of 63. Stephen was born on January 8, 1957 in Norfolk, VA to Paul and Jean Henson. He was in the service in the U.S. Navy from 1975 until he was honourably discharged in 1995, after which he worked in the private sector as a network technician for 24 years until he retired in 2019. He was married to Mary Henson in 1980 and together they raised a daughter, Deja, and their two sons, Graeme and Raymond. He earned his Master of Science from Franklin University in 2002. Stephen enjoyed spending time with the many many cats, dogs, and birds that he cared for throughout his life, in addition to photography, playing video games, reading comics, watching movies, and illicit gardening. He was known for his blunt attitude, sarcastic wit, and his love of animals. Stephen was preceded in death by his father Paul, his mother Jean, and by his sister Jennifer. He is survived by his sister, Alice; his three children, Deja, Graeme, and Raymond; and his eight grandchildren. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Stephen's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
