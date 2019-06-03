|
|
Herrell, Stephen
1953 - 2019
Stephen James Herrell, age 65. Sunrise June 13, 1953 and Sunset May 31, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Memorial Service 12noon Thursday, June 13, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Herrell Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019