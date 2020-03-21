Home

Stephen Howard


1951 - 2020
Stephen Howard Obituary
Howard, Stephen
1951 - 2020
Stephen P. Howard, 69, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Dublin Methodist Hospital. He was born in Lima on January 17, 1951, to John and Bernice Howard. They both preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother, Jan Howard of Cridersville; sisters, Melanie (Kevin) Crawford of Lima, Susan (Thomas) Kanode of London, OH. and Camilla E. Irons of Lima; a host of nieces and nephews; special nieces Heidi Slover and Arienne Chamblin, special great nephew, Tre-ssun Howard; and many wonderful friends. He is preceded in death by a brother, Tracy Howard. Stephen was a graduate of Lima Senior High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for the B&O Railroad for ten years before moving into the medical field. He was the Nursing Administrator at The Grand in Dublin. Stephen was an excellent piano player and had a passion for cooking. There will be a celebration of Stephen's life at a later date. To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
