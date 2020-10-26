Bills, Stephen J.
1938 - 2020
Stephen J. Bills "Steve", passed away on October 16, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio due to complications of COVID-19. He was 82 years old. Steve was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 8, 1938 and was a graduate of Central High School in Columbus, Ohio. He was a cancer survivor and recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Husband of Martha (Marli) Bills of Estero, Florida; beloved father of Randy Bills of Alpharetta, Georgia and Jeff Bills of Delaware, OH; step-children, Dallas Hessler and Kohli Calhoun; grandchildren, Ciera Bills, Autumn Bills, Clara and Coraline Calhoun, Josh, Jenny and Jared England; great-granddaughter, Josie Bills; loving brother to Darlene Krumlauf of Delaware, OH. Preceded in death by his father William Bills in 1971 and his mother Gweneth Coyston in 2003, also by his first wife, Charlotte Sue Bills in 1991. Steve will be laid to rest in Blendon Central Cemetery in Westerville, OH, Wednesday, October 28 at 10am, next to his late wife. Steve loved spending time with family and friends, golfing, watching Ohio State football games, and traveling. Due to Covid-19, the family will not be having a public memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute at Ohio State University in the name of Charlotte Sue Bills.https://www.facebook.com/OSUCCCJames/
Condolences at moreland funeralhome.com
