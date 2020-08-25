1/1
Stephen Kish
Kish, Stephen
Stephen J. Kish "Steve", age 79, an Air Force veteran, passed away August 23, 2020 after a short illness. Steve is survived by his wife, Beverley; his children, Steve, Debby, Jennifer; his brothers, Ron and Rick; and sister, Marilyn; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Steve was born in Columbus, Ohio to Steven and Susanna Kish on December 27, 1940. As a teenager he worked as a caddy at Winding Hollow Country Club and Scioto Country Club where his passion for golf began. He graduated from Linden-McKinley H.S. in 1958, attended The Ohio State University and worked many years in the field of fire suppression. In 1999, Steve moved to the sunshine state where he later retired from the Sarasota County Area Transit. A private memorial service will be planned for family and friends at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
