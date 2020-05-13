Knierim, Stephen
1962 - 2020
Stephen J. Knierim, age 57, of Columbus, OH, passed away on May 10, 2020. Born June 9, 1962 to Lloyd and Delta Knierim, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Knierim, niece, Ashley Knierim, and her husband, Mack Gelber. Stephen lived a full life, could make a mean pizzelle, and was a proud fry cook at the family business. He had a way of making whoever was talking to him feel like the most special person in the world. It didn't matter if you were close family, a professional caregiver, or someone filling a popcorn bucket at a movie theater - Stephen loved people, and everyone around him felt it. We'll miss the way Stephen would instantly brighten the moment you entered the room (even if you'd seen him an hour earlier) or tell a story from 30 years ago just to cheer you up. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Delta Knierim, and brother-in-law Ivan Knierim. There will be a private visitation at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, on Friday, May 15, 2020, followed by public graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery a later date. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.