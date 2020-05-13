Stephen Knierim
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Knierim, Stephen
1962 - 2020
Stephen J. Knierim, age 57, of Columbus, OH, passed away on May 10, 2020. Born June 9, 1962 to Lloyd and Delta Knierim, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Knierim, niece, Ashley Knierim, and her husband, Mack Gelber. Stephen lived a full life, could make a mean pizzelle, and was a proud fry cook at the family business. He had a way of making whoever was talking to him feel like the most special person in the world. It didn't matter if you were close family, a professional caregiver, or someone filling a popcorn bucket at a movie theater - Stephen loved people, and everyone around him felt it. We'll miss the way Stephen would instantly brighten the moment you entered the room (even if you'd seen him an hour earlier) or tell a story from 30 years ago just to cheer you up. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Delta Knierim, and brother-in-law Ivan Knierim. There will be a private visitation at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, on Friday, May 15, 2020, followed by public graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery a later date. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved