Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Stephen M. Criner Obituary
Criner, Stephen M.
1955 - 2019
Stephen M. Criner, age 63, passed away February 24, 2019. Born September 11, 1955. He is predeceased by his parents Dwight and Wilma Criner, brother Dwight Criner Jr. Steve is survived by his siblings, James Criner and Margie (Rick) Pemberton; nephews, Rick (Sam) Pemberton and James Criner; as well as many extended family and friends. He was a graduate of Franklin Heights High School, class of 1974. Steve worked for Otis Elevator for 30 years until his retirement. Friends and family may visit March 1, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm with a funeral service directly following at 1 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
