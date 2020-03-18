|
Neri, Stephen
1962 - 2020
Stephen Anthony Neri, age 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Kobacker House surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on May 14, 1962, in Belleville, Illinois. He attended Upper Arlington High School where he graduated in 1980. During his time at UAHS he was a member of the Swimming & Diving team and Water Polo team. Steve attended Kenyon College where he swam and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Steve had an astounding college swimming career where he was awarded multiple All-American awards and won four NCAA Division III National Championships with his fellow teammates. He worked for several pharmaceutical companies right out of college before going into business with his brother. They co-owned Builders Trash Service in Columbus from 2004 until 2014. Steve had a passion for recycling and most recently pursued a career as the Director of Operations for both Universal Paper & Plastics and United Reuse. Steve was a big believer in giving back to his community. He volunteered with his wife at Childhood League where he enjoyed performing on stage at Merry Go Round, a benefit for the center. Steve brought joy to many with his numerous appearances as Santa at various events during the holiday season. Steve was a passionate fisherman and an avid Upper Arlington, Ohio State and Blue Jackets fan. He had a passion for all music and enjoyed playing the harmonica. Nothing made him happier than watching his children compete at their high school and collegiate swim meets and water polo games. Steve is preceded in death by his brother Michael Neri. Steve will be deeply missed by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn Neri; children, Ashley, Sean and Parker Neri; parents, Anthony and Peg Neri; sister, Julie Neri; in-laws, Bernard and Diana Woolford; sisters and brothers-in-law, Penny Woolford, Andrew Woolford, and Sarah Mitcham; nieces and nephews, Reid and Nicole Neri, Michael and Amanda Marshall, Emma (Eric) Wyld, James Woolford and Matthew Woolford, and Kylie Mitcham. Due to the current health restrictions, a private family Memorial Service will be held at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel and a Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve Neri's honor can be made to: Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) Cancer Research fund at The James Cancer Hospital (Fund Number: 312980) https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=312980; Or The Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214, https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving; Or the Upper Arlington Swim Club, c/o Steve Neri Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 20229, Columbus, OH. 43220. Please visit http://www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020