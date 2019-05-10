|
O'Neil, Stephen
Stephen B. O'Neil, age 63, May 9, 2019 after a long fought courageous battle with M.S. U.S. Coast Guard Veteran. Employed by IBM as a field service technician. Preceded in death by his parents John and Barbara, his loving wife Sharon and his brother John W. O'Neil. Survived by children, Amber (Joe) Tripp, Karen Robinson, Theresa Schwinne, John (Charlene) Schwinne, David (Kaylee) Schwinne, Kristina (Scott) Angeletti, Samantha (Kevin) Woods, Rodney (Jenna) Johnston and Catherine Johnston; numerous grandchildren. Graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019