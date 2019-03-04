|
|
Kain, Stephen O.
1941 - 2019
Stephen O. Kain, age 77, of Westerville, passed away March 3, 2019. Retired from Ryder Logistics and formerly employed by Meadow Gold Dairy. Graduate of Westerville High School in 1959. 50 year member of Church of the Messiah United Methodist. Steve enjoyed bird watching, campfires, the outdoors and politics. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann; children, Kathy (Kirby) Ivanoff of Sunbury and Michael Kain of Laurelville, OH; grandchildren, Dr. Erin Ivanoff (Tom Fischer), Brian (Cady) Kain, Garrett Kain, Ian Ivanoff (Bryce Evans), Zachary Kain and Kolby Carver; brother, Robert (Pat) Kain; sister, Susan (Ron) Fisher; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Linda Kain, Rosemary Pritchrd, Susan and Dave Parker, Mary Lou and Don Hodsdon, Robert and Pamela Pritchard, Janet and Terry McCumber, Bev and Jack Webster; many nieces and nephews; his companion, Fraidy Cat. Preceded in death by daughter Kristy Kain and son Jake Kain, parents Edward A. and Eleanor Kain, brother Edward A. Kain, Jr. and brother-in-law Roger Pritchard. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 6-8 p.m. Service will be held at Church of the Messiah, 51 N. State Street, Westerville, Thursday at 11 a.m., with visitation 1 hour before the service. Rev. Jim Wilson, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019