Stephen Robert Hill, age 73, of Worthington, Ohio, went peacefully to be with the Angels on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at The Laurels of Norworth, where he had resided for the past 15 years. Born June 23, 1946 in Columbus to the late Robert L. Hill, and Martha ('Chris') Mercer Hill. Steve is survived by his sister, Martha Lynne Hill Schoener and husband, Michael W. Steve attended several schools for disabled persons - including the Open Air School on Neil Avenue, and the Cerebral Palsy Center of Columbus. In the late 1960's, he began attending the ArcCraft Sheltered Workshop program, which is known today as Arc Industries, providing employment and activities for disabled adults in Franklin County. He continued at Arc North until his retirement in 2005. Steve was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Columbus Clippers, and he dearly loved his dogs. He was a long time member of the Worthington Presbyterian Church. A private, graveside Memorial Service of Life will be held post-pandemic at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington, Ohio. Charitable contributions in Stephen's memory may be made to Arc Industries, 2780 Airport Dr., Suite 450, Columbus, Ohio 43219. For condolences visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
