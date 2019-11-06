Home

Stephen Schultz


1983 - 2019
Stephen Schultz Obituary
Schultz, Stephen
1983 - 2019
Stephen Robert Schultz, age 36, of Mt. Gilead, passed away at his residence on October 31, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1983 in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Ashley (Kaib) Schultz; children, Kendalynn, Blake, Jacob and Tyler; father, Robert (Sandy) Schultz; mother, Denise (John) Randall; siblings, Shawn Schultz, twin brother, Michael (Natasha Gale) Schultz; nephews, Logan and Landon Schultz; grandmother, Betty Reid; aunt and uncle, Robin and Brenda Kopp. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 4pm until time of service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to any Chase Bank for the Schultz Children College Fund. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
