Stephen Sidebottom
1943 - 2020
Sidebottom, Stephen
1943 - 2020
Stephen W. Sidebottom, 76, of Westerville, passed away unexpectedly November 1, 2020. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30am and 5pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 1pm until 3pm Friday, November 6, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to WARM (Westerville Area Resource Ministry).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
