Silbaugh, Stephen
age 86, was born on September 24, 1933 in Columbus, OH and passed away on February 11, 2020 in Pickerington, OH. He was the son of William H. and Virginia (Loveman) Silbaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Gretchen. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith, and his children, Lisa Silbaugh, Stephen (Sandra) and Scott (Shelli) Silbaugh. He was the proud grandfather of Mason, Anna and Tate Silbaugh. He is also survived by his sister, Linda (Kenneth) Bader and in-laws, Kenneth (Melaine) Naumann. He was an uncle to Bradley (Debra) Bader, Brent (Ann) Bader, Mary Ann (Peter) Pham, John (Cheri) Naumann and their extended families. He was a veteran, a graduate of OSU in Business with a major in Real Estate and a 40 year member of the Columbus Board of Realtors with the designation of Certified Residential Broker. He was an avid fisherman with special affection for Ohio, Michigan and Canadian waters. He grew up on a farm in Fairfield County and attended the Agricultural Program at Canal Winchester High School, graduating in 1951. Special Thanks to the staffs at Mt. Carmel Palliative Care and the Violet Springs Health Campus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the veterans' organization of your choice. Friends and family may call from 9:30-10:30a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. The funeral service will begin at 10:30a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Amanda Township Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020