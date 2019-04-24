|
|
Simmons, Stephen
1940 - 2019
Stephen C. Simmons, 78, of Columbus, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born October 10, 1940, he was a 1958 Merit Scholar graduate of Coshocton High School, received his BA in Economics at Denison University, was Beta Theta Pi fraternity brother and participated in all sports. From 1962 - 1966 he served in the U.S. Navy and afterwards, received his MBA from Wharton School of Business and was a CPA until his retirement in 2010. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Carol Simmons of Hilton Head, SC; sons, Benjamin Simmons of Rancho Santa Fe, CA and John Burke of Austin, TX; his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Tom Beaty of Long Beach Island, NJ; nephews, Jeremy and Geoffrey; grandchildren, Lindsey Tees and Will Burke and Tommy Beaty; and great granddaughter, Penelope Tees; and his best friends, Brent Osborn and Dennis Coughlin. He is preceded in death by his mother Ada Simmons, father Curtis Simmons of Coshocton. He was a veracious reader, an avid sports fan, a faithful friend and above all, a steadfast loving father to his children. A celebration of his life will take place from 3:30-6:30 pm at The Dub Pub located at 5736 Franz Road, Dublin. OH 43016. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019