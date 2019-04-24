Simmons, Stephen

1940 - 2019

Stephen C. Simmons, 78, of Columbus, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born October 10, 1940, he was a 1958 Merit Scholar graduate of Coshocton High School, received his BA in Economics at Denison University, was Beta Theta Pi fraternity brother and participated in all sports. From 1962 - 1966 he served in the U.S. Navy and afterwards, received his MBA from Wharton School of Business and was a CPA until his retirement in 2010. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Carol Simmons of Hilton Head, SC; sons, Benjamin Simmons of Rancho Santa Fe, CA and John Burke of Austin, TX; his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Tom Beaty of Long Beach Island, NJ; nephews, Jeremy and Geoffrey; grandchildren, Lindsey Tees and Will Burke and Tommy Beaty; and great granddaughter, Penelope Tees; and his best friends, Brent Osborn and Dennis Coughlin. He is preceded in death by his mother Ada Simmons, father Curtis Simmons of Coshocton. He was a veracious reader, an avid sports fan, a faithful friend and above all, a steadfast loving father to his children. A celebration of his life will take place from 3:30-6:30 pm at The Dub Pub located at 5736 Franz Road, Dublin. OH 43016. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary