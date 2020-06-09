Slane, Stephen
Stephen Slane, age 53, formally of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was an electrician for Applied Electric for 13 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping, riding his Harley, and 4 wheeling, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Stephen is preceded in death by his father Jerry Slane. He is survived by his mother Geraldine Slane, daughter: Danielle Slane and son: Kevin Slane, sister: Lynette (Ryan) Conrad and brother: Christopher Slane, nephew: Christopher (Kelsey) Slane, Nieces: Alison (Jacob) McNabb and Kennedy Dunn. The family will receive friends at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY-DUBLIN CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, Ohio, 43064, Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10:00 AM–12:00 Noon. Mass of a Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 140 West Avenue, Plain City, Ohio, 43064, with The Reverend Joseph J. Trapp, Celebrant. Due to the current health safety concerns, we ask that attendees practice social distancing and take precautions including hand washing and wearing a mask to keep everyone safe during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider making a donation in Stephen's memory to the Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43214. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to share your favorite memory of Stephen.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.