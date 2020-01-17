|
|
Tressler, Stephen
Stephen N. Tressler, age 78, passed away December 17, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Clarence and Viola Tressler. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Tressler and brother Keith Tressler. He is survived by his son, Jeff Tressler; daughter, Linda Bopp; grandson, Brandon Bopp; brother, Brice Tressler; and sister, Cordia Gabert. He spent more than 50 years working for H & R Block as a tax preparer, office manager, and district manager. He helped Big Brothers / Big Sisters for 30 years and sponsored/raised 15 children through them and other similar organizations. He was a senior arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau for 25 years. He spent 18 years doing nursery duty for the 0-4 year olds at his church. He loved traveling the country with his beautiful wife, visiting National Parks and Civil War battlefields. Visitation will be held on January 25, 2020 from 2-4pm at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. The Memorial Service will begin at 4p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Stephen's name to Big Brothers / Big Sisters. To leave condolences for Stephen's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020