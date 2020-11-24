1/
Stephen Trimmer
1949 - 2020
Trimmer, Stephen
1949 - 2020
Stephen Douglas Trimmer, 71, of Baltimore, passed away on November 23, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1949 to Donald and Ann (Heidloff) Trimmer. Stephen was a Marine Corp Veteran who earned a purple heart in the Vietnam War, and served his country proudly. He continued to serve in many organizations such as the Combat Motorcycle Vets Association, VFW Post 9473- where he was an active member of the color guard, American Legion 283, AMVets 51, Forty8 Vets Association, NRA, Vietnam Veterans of America, and so many more. Stephen also retired from Columbus City Schools where he was a plummer for many years. He was also an avid motorcycle rider and put many miles on his Indian and Harley. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Deborah Trimmer, Robin Kegelmayer, and Martin Trimmer. Stephen is survived by loving wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Trimmer; sons, Michael (Becci) and John Trimmer; grandchildren, Austin, Angelica, and Victoria; brothers, Aaron (Pam) and David (Debbie) Trimmer; sister-in-law, Colleen Trimmer; many more nieces and nephews – who called him their big teddy bear, extended family, and a host of friends to many to count. His family will be having private services under the care of Cotner Funeral Home.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
