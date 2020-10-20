Bernsdorf, Stephen W.

1949 - 2020

Stephen Wayne Bernsdorf, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away on October 8, 2020 with his wife Bette by his side. Born on September 29, 1949 to parents Paul and Marilyn Bernsdorf, Steve was a life-long resident of central Ohio. He graduated from Linden McKinley High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army Reserve while earning his bachelor's degree from Franklin University. After graduating, Steve and his brother Randy took over the family business, M&D Blacktop, started by their father Paul—which grew to be one of the most respected paving and sealing companies in central Ohio. Steve truly loved what he did for a living because it enabled him to work with family every day, his eldest son Chad taking over after his retirement. Steve had a strong passion for reading and seeing almost any movie that came through the theater. He loved traveling the world with his devoted wife Bette, his BELOVED Ohio State Buckeyes and his favorite dog Ginger. More than all though, he truly loved his family. Steve was preceded in death by parents Paul and Marilyn Bernsdorf and sister Judith (Bernsdorf) Sampson. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Bette Bernsdorf; daughter, Joey (Jody) McDevitt; sons, Chad (Jennifer) Bernsdorf, Corey Bernsdorf, and Jordan (Lindsey) Bernsdorf; grandchildren, Jake and Juliet McDevitt, Matthew, Andrew and Alaina Bernsdorf, and River Bernsdorf; and brother, Randal (Janet) Bernsdorf. With a wonderful smile, good scotch and cigar, he lived life to the fullest. His love of family and life will always be remembered. A memorial service will be held in the future due to current social circumstances.



