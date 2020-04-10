|
|
Yates, Stephen "Steve"
1950 - 2020
Stephen "Steve" Yates, age 69, of Columbus, Ohio, passed unexpectedly on March 30, 2020. He was the proud owner and director of Buckeye Volleyball Club which he founded in 1997. He retired from Johnson & Johnson's Ortho Pharmaceutical Division in 2006 where he had worked his territory for 27 years in the Columbus area. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jayne; daughters, Kristen Yates and Lauren Kundla (Mike); grandson, Noah Yates; mother, Shirley Yates-Singer; brothers, Raymond Yates (Kay) and Frederick Yates (Patricia); sisters-in-law, Ginny Thornley (Tee) and Barb Shores (Bobby); brother-in-law, Greg Nenninger; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born and raised in New Jersey, he graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1969. He went on to college and graduated from Middlesex County College in 1971 and earned his BA from Bloomfield College in 1973. As a younger man, he was an accomplished Junior and SemiPro bowler. He earned many trophies and awards, including a couple of "300" perfect game rings. He was also an avid golfer. The family is planning a service in the near future, date to be announced, once we can all celebrate his life together without restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heinzerling Memorial Foundation, 1800 Heinzerling Drive, Columbus, OH 43223 or www.heinzerling.org. Condolences to the family can be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020