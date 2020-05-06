Emmons, Steve
Steve Emmons, passed away May the 2nd, after a long battle with Cancer. He was an avid biker and boater, and he was The Garden Inn's MR BIGG. Survived by wife, Glenda (Bush); sons, Shane and Eric; grandchildren, Sy and Scarlett.
Steve Emmons, passed away May the 2nd, after a long battle with Cancer. He was an avid biker and boater, and he was The Garden Inn's MR BIGG. Survived by wife, Glenda (Bush); sons, Shane and Eric; grandchildren, Sy and Scarlett.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 10, 2020.