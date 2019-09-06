|
|
Miller, Steve F.
1953 - 2019
Steven F. Miller, passed peacefully surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle against post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, a rare complication from an organ transplant, on September 5, 2019. He received a kidney transplant on June 12, 2018, and for five months was on top of the world until PTLD entered his life in November 2018. Steve was born on August 20, 1953, to Neil M. and Marjorie Miller of Groveport, Ohio. He was raised on a grain and dairy farm operation. Steve passed his passion for agriculture onto his seven children, and his guidance and support helped his children be successful in their 4-H and FFA projects. Steve was pleased that all seven children had earned their State and American FFA degrees. Four of his children are employed in agriculture-related fields. The children grew up on the 'little farm with big dreams'. Steve was a 1971 graduate of Liberty Union where he served as vice-president of his class and the FFA. He received his State FFA Farmer degree in 1971. As a three sport athlete, he earned 1st team MSL and central district honors in baseball his senior year. He played baseball for the Lancaster Post 11 Legion team for three years. Steve's greatest source of joy was his family. He loved watching their athletic events and showing their 4-H projects. He was most proud that all seven of his children were college graduates: six from The Ohio State University and one from Capital University. Steve was a past member of the Liberty Union Athletic Boosters. He took care of the BINGO set up for over ten years. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Steve was preceded in death by his father Neil M. Miller and infants Allison, Torrey, and Abbey. A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Debbie; and children, S. Travis (Shelley) Miller, Amber (Dr. Ryan) Hoisington, Ashleigh Miller, Tyler (Tonya) Miller, Allyssa (Luke) Baker, Trey (Kelsie) Miller, and Autumn (fiance, Austin Vannatta) Miller. Big Steve / PawPaw to grandchildren, Kaden, Kaleb, and Kollin Miller, Henry, Brin Leigh, and D'jouby Hoisington, McKenna, Macie, and McCoy Miller, Quinn Baker and Berkeley Miller. Additional survivors include his mother, Marjorie Ackerman; brother, Todd Miller (Debbie Soland); and sister, Natalie (Jeff) Landis; numerous nieces and nephews; special relatives, Jim Landis and family. Steve was a good man, a hard worker, and will be missed greatly. Memorial services will be held Sunday, September 15 at 2pm at the Christ United Methodist Church in Baltimore, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty Union Baseball team, Kidney Transplant Unit at the Wexner Medical Center or Pelotonia. Caring Cremation has taken place through the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019