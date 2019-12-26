|
|
Fetherolf, Steve
1940 - 2019
Steve Fetherolf, age 79, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home. Harry Steven was born on July 3, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to Harry C. and Martha (Harlor) Fetherolf. Steve graduated from West High School in 1958. He worked for Commercial Lovelace Trucking and Key Blue Print. Steve was active in Valleyview Association coaching baseball and Pine Acre Manufacture Homes as a handyman in Punta Gorda, FL. Steve was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed golfing, collecting golf balls, basketball, camping and fishing. He will be remembered for being able to take a dime and stretch it into a ten dollar bill along with his sense of humor. Preceded in death by parents; son, Keith Fetherolf; step-daughter, Leslie Sue Lee Dean; brother, Bill Fetherolf; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Evelyn and Walter Glass. Survived by his wife, Jayne Fetherolf; son, Christopher Fetherolf; step-sons, Thom Dean and Kevin (Melissa) Dean; grandchildren, Michael Dean and April Patchell; great grandson, Rory Dean; sister, Linda (Larry) Starr; sisters-in-law, Janet Fetherolf and Barbara Parker; nieces and nephews, Lori, Laura, Amy, Dave and Jerry; beloved dog, Bo Bo; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive visitors from 4-7 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204 where funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Internment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a local animal shelter or . Visit www.heartandhope.com to share a memory or condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019