Fischer, Steve

1954 - 2019

Steve Fischer, 65, of Columbus, passed away on June 7, 2019 in North Carolina Beach. He was born on February 3, 1954 to the late Siegfried and Winonna (Church) Fischer. Steve enjoyed going to Lake Erie where he spent summers with his family as a kid. He also enjoyed Carolina Beach vacations with his children and grandchildren, was a Buckeye and Browns fan, and attended the Indy 500 for over 45 years. Steve will be greatly missed by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Theresa (Quincel) Fischer; son, Chris (Katie) Fischer; daughter, Courtney (Tony) Catalino; grandchildren, Caden and Colton Fischer, Nixon and Talula Catalino; sisters, Lana Stewart and Linda Hiltbrunner; mother-in-law, Betty Quincel; brother and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Last but not least his dog, Indy. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.