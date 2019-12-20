|
Hardesty, Steve
1944 - 2019
Steve Hardesty, 75, died in Kobacker Hospice, on December 16, 2019. He won many battles with Cancer in this millennium but Cancer won the war. He was a graduate of St. Mary's schools in Whitesville, Kentucky and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Kentucky, after attending Brescia College in Owensboro, Kentucky. His career included many years of Accounting and Auditing. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Upper Arlington (Columbus), Ohio. He served his country in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970. His first major assignment was at Lockbourne Air Force Base, near Columbus, and he met the woman who would become his wife at a weekly USO dance there. Steve and Patricia Marzen Hardesty celebrated their Fiftieth Anniversary in August. Steve enjoyed tying flies for fly fishing but his fishing days were few and far between. He was an excellent wood crafter and was always an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his parents J. Andrew and Margaret Greenwell Hardesty, as well as his brother Patrick T. Hardesty and brother-in-law James C. Doig. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by siblings, Ann Kathleen "Kay" Doig, Martha Hardesty (Nasser Pooladian), Susan Routt, Richard Hardesty (Nancy), Charles Hardesty (Rita); and sister-in-law, Linda Carter. He is also survived by nine Hardesty nieces and nephews and a grand-niece and grand-nephew; and in-laws, Kathy Czarnecki (Alan), William Marzen, and David (Kendra) Marzen; and four Marzen nieces and nephews. Steve's funeral will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road (at Reed), in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest, 4661 Kenny Road (at Godown). Burial will be private at a later date. Contributions may be made to any Society of St. Vincent DePaul or to Kobacker Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019