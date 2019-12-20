Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1899 McCoy Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Hardesty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Hardesty


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Hardesty Obituary
Hardesty, Steve
1944 - 2019
Steve Hardesty, 75, died in Kobacker Hospice, on December 16, 2019. He won many battles with Cancer in this millennium but Cancer won the war. He was a graduate of St. Mary's schools in Whitesville, Kentucky and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Kentucky, after attending Brescia College in Owensboro, Kentucky. His career included many years of Accounting and Auditing. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Upper Arlington (Columbus), Ohio. He served his country in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970. His first major assignment was at Lockbourne Air Force Base, near Columbus, and he met the woman who would become his wife at a weekly USO dance there. Steve and Patricia Marzen Hardesty celebrated their Fiftieth Anniversary in August. Steve enjoyed tying flies for fly fishing but his fishing days were few and far between. He was an excellent wood crafter and was always an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his parents J. Andrew and Margaret Greenwell Hardesty, as well as his brother Patrick T. Hardesty and brother-in-law James C. Doig. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by siblings, Ann Kathleen "Kay" Doig, Martha Hardesty (Nasser Pooladian), Susan Routt, Richard Hardesty (Nancy), Charles Hardesty (Rita); and sister-in-law, Linda Carter. He is also survived by nine Hardesty nieces and nephews and a grand-niece and grand-nephew; and in-laws, Kathy Czarnecki (Alan), William Marzen, and David (Kendra) Marzen; and four Marzen nieces and nephews. Steve's funeral will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road (at Reed), in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest, 4661 Kenny Road (at Godown). Burial will be private at a later date. Contributions may be made to any Society of St. Vincent DePaul or to Kobacker Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -