Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Brownsville, OH
Steve Ira Cottrill


1960 - 2019
Steve Ira Cottrill, age 58, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Steve is predeceased by his mother Wanda Joyce Cottrill. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jana Cottrill; father, James Ira Cottrill; brother, Brian James( Judy) Cottrill; children, James "Jamie" Cottrill Murphy and Heather (Jack Serksnis) Cottrill; grandchildren, Sebastian Michael and Nica Rayne Cottrill; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 3-5 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 5 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial will take place Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11am at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Brownsville, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
