Edwards, Steve J.
1954 - 2020
Steve J. Edwards, age 66, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital with his children by his side. He was an Attorney in Grove City for over 30 years. A Memorial Service will be held after the coronavirus restrictions have lifted. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Steve's online guest book or to watch his tribute video and to view his full obituary. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2020