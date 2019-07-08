Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-4155
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve M. Moore


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve M. Moore Obituary
Moore, Steve M.
Steve M. Moore, 67, July 5, 2019. Born on Oct 10, 1951 in Dallas, TX to predeceased parents Thomas and Doris McCallum Moore. Preceded in death by brother Donald and son Corey. Survived by children, Cheri (John) Finley and Clayton (Tara) Moore; grandchildren, Hannah, Kayla, Craig, Tyler, James and Luke. Former wife and friend, Vicki McClelland. Retired employee of Nationwide Arena. Visitation will be held Thurs., July 11, 2019 from 6-8 pm. at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Short North Chapel, 34 W 2nd Ave, Cols, OH 43201. shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now