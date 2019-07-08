|
Moore, Steve M.
Steve M. Moore, 67, July 5, 2019. Born on Oct 10, 1951 in Dallas, TX to predeceased parents Thomas and Doris McCallum Moore. Preceded in death by brother Donald and son Corey. Survived by children, Cheri (John) Finley and Clayton (Tara) Moore; grandchildren, Hannah, Kayla, Craig, Tyler, James and Luke. Former wife and friend, Vicki McClelland. Retired employee of Nationwide Arena. Visitation will be held Thurs., July 11, 2019 from 6-8 pm. at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Short North Chapel, 34 W 2nd Ave, Cols, OH 43201. shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019