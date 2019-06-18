|
Payton, Steve
1976 - 2019
Stephen 'Steve' Richard Payton, 43, of Hilliard and formerly of Grove City, passed away June 11, 2019 at Grant Medical Center surrounded by family and friends that loved him. Steve spent his last moments riding his Harley Davidson, which he loved. He was born March 23, 1976 on a military base in Nuremberg, Germany, but grew up in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, where his heart remained, earning him the name 'West Virginia Steve'. He worked as a Salesman for Capital Choice Office Furniture for the past 10 years and for Walmart Distribution for 10 years prior. Steve had a larger than life personality and a smile that would light up a room. He would always say "his friends were his family" and he was a great friend to so many. He never met a stranger. Steve's passion for the West Virginia University Mountaineers was contagious. He was a Mountaineer to the core. He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Tammy (McKinney); parents, Samuel (Marcia) Payton and Pamela (Daniel Dillon) Gilfilen; children, Lindsey (Ben Wadsworth) Grimmett, Tyler (Jazlyn Neff) Grimmett, McKenzie Doles Payton, Alan 'AJ' Doles Payton; brother, Samuel 'Thumper' (Samantha) Payton; sister, Kristi (Jody) Pollard; mother and father-in-law, Michael and Diana Lawson; uncles, Gary (Crystal) Payton, Todd Payton; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, close friends and family. Steve was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Lloyd and Elfriede Murphy, paternal Roy and Elsie Payton, brother Travis Payton. Friends may call from 1-3 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, with a memorial service directly after, at Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. Friends and family are welcome following the services at the American Legion, 3363 McDowell Rd, Grove City, OH 43123.
