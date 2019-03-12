The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
1946 - 2019
Steve Solis, age 72, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was the longtime President of Bates and Co. Graduate of Upper Arlington High School, class of 1963 and a graduate of the Ohio State University class of 1967, proud member of Beta Theta Phi, member of the Touch Down Club of Columbus, member of Columbus Rotary, Steve loved watching the UCLA Bruins and was an avid British sports car enthusiast. Steve is preceded in death by his parents Librado and Bette Solis. He is survived by his sons, Scott (Megan) and John (Amy); grandchildren, Joe, Lena, and Jakob; and cousin, Lou (Gary) Cattell; and other family members. A Celebration of Steve's life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16 from 1-4 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. To send a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
