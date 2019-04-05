Home

Steve Szasz, Jr., age 71, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 31, 2019. A memorial celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Central College Presbyterian Church in Westerville with Pastor David Redding officiating. The family will receive visitors after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital in his memory (include his name on check memo). Donations can be sent to: Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810 or made online at NationwideChildrens.org/Giving in Steve's memory. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
