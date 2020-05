Knipp, Steven A.1953 - 2020Steven Arnold Knipp, 67, passed away May 12, 2020 and is now present with "The Lord Jesus Christ". He is survived by his wife, Kim Knipp, daughter Kassandra Knipp, sons: Lukas Knipp, Jeremiah (Heather) Knipp, grandsons: Kaden and Logan Knipp, mother, Lucille Knipp, sisters: Debbie Mitchell and Trena Grimsley and brothers: Marty (Kathy) Knipp and Tim Knipp and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Steven is proceeded in death by his father, Arnold Knipp, sister, Regina Knipp, sister-in-law, Valerie Knipp and brother-in-law, James Mitchell. A private service will be held at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, Grove City Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.