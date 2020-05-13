Knipp, Steven A.
1953 - 2020
Steven Arnold Knipp, 67, passed away May 12, 2020 and is now present with "The Lord Jesus Christ". He is survived by his wife, Kim Knipp, daughter Kassandra Knipp, sons: Lukas Knipp, Jeremiah (Heather) Knipp, grandsons: Kaden and Logan Knipp, mother, Lucille Knipp, sisters: Debbie Mitchell and Trena Grimsley and brothers: Marty (Kathy) Knipp and Tim Knipp and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Steven is proceeded in death by his father, Arnold Knipp, sister, Regina Knipp, sister-in-law, Valerie Knipp and brother-in-law, James Mitchell. A private service will be held at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, Grove City Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 16, 2020.