Krauss, Steven A.
1962 - 2020
Steven Anthony Krauss, age 58, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at home. He was born on January 1, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio to William and Judith (Parlante) Krauss. Steve graduated from Arcanum High School in 1981 and graduated from Park University with a bachelor's degree in 2011. He married Mark Towers on September 5, 2015. Steve proudly joined the Air Force in 1983 serving 4 years on active duty stationed at Misawa Air Force Base, Japan. Steve continued his service joining the Air Force reserves assigned to the 906 fighter wing and later the 445th Airlift wing. Throughout his time with the reserves, Steve deployed to multiple locations around the world and served in two contingency operations, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom. During his years of service, Steve received numerous awards for Commendation, Outstanding Achievement, and Meritorious Service. After retirement from the Air Force, Steve worked as an EPIC Administrator for Nationwide Children's Hospital. Steve is survived by his husband, Mark Towers; children, Matthew (Amber) Krauss and Eric (Amber Tackett) Krauss; grandchildren, Kairi, Taylor, William, Abigal, Maddilynn, Dylan, Noah, Kristoff, Raelynn, Gemma, and Bentley Krauss; siblings, William, David, Michael, Doug, and Carl Krauss. He was close with his nieces and nephews, Kasia, Alexander, Zachary, Olivia, Emily, Justin, Isaiah, Molly, Abigail, Grace and Ryan. His favorite pet survived is KT. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Judy Krauss. Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial service for Steve will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, 59 East Mound St., Columbus, Ohio 43215 at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to offer condolences and for updated service announcements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020