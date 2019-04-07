|
Moore, Steven Berkley
1962 - 2019
Steven Berkley Moore, 56, died April 5, 2019. Born March 14,1962 in Coshocton, Ohio. Steven was a loving son and brother who was always willing to help a friend or share a laugh. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends. Steven was preceded in death by his parents Berkley and Peggy Moore. Steven is survived by his brothers Jeffrey (Gloria) Moore New Albany, Gregory (Monica) Moore, Pensacola FL., Scott (Dayna) Moore, Littleton CO. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019